Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Odisha govt asks Governor to explain Rs 46 lakh in travel costs

Odisha govt asks Governor to explain Rs 46 lakh in travel costs

The letter says, “It may kindly intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon’ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose.”

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneswar | Published: July 6, 2018 5:32:37 am
odisha governor travel expenses, odisha chief minister, naveen patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal, odisha governor air trips The state government and Raj Bhavan were unavailable to comment on protocol related to the Governor’s travel outside the state.
Related News

The Odisha government Wednesday wrote to the Governor’s office, seeking an explanation for a trip to Haryana that cost Rs 46 lakh. The letter from the general administration department, under the purview of CM Naveen Patnaik, mentions two separate invoices — one for a chartered jet used for a round trip to Delhi and a helicopter to visit Sirsa last month. According to the letter, the jet cost Rs 41.18 lakh and the helicopter cost Rs 5 lakh. Governor Ganeshi Lal was appointed by the President in May.

The letter says, “It may kindly intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon’ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose.” The state government and Raj Bhavan were unavailable to comment on protocol related to the Governor’s travel outside the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement