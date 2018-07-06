Odisha govt asks Governor to explain Rs 46 lakh in travel costs

The state government and Raj Bhavan were unavailable to comment on protocol related to the Governor’s travel outside the state. The state government and Raj Bhavan were unavailable to comment on protocol related to the Governor’s travel outside the state.

The Odisha government Wednesday wrote to the Governor’s office, seeking an explanation for a trip to Haryana that cost Rs 46 lakh. The letter from the general administration department, under the purview of CM Naveen Patnaik, mentions two separate invoices — one for a chartered jet used for a round trip to Delhi and a helicopter to visit Sirsa last month. According to the letter, the jet cost Rs 41.18 lakh and the helicopter cost Rs 5 lakh. Governor Ganeshi Lal was appointed by the President in May.

The letter says, "It may kindly intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon'ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose."

