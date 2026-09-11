Odisha government awaits Central Zoo nod to keep 5 rescued orangutans at Nandankanan

The 5 Orangutan cubs were shifted to the zoo, where they have been quarantined in a temperature-controlled room and are gradually getting acclimatised with the local environment.

Odisha is awaiting permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to keep five rescued orangutan cubs at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, even as authorities investigate how the animals reached Balasore.

State Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said Friday that the Odisha government had written to the CZA two days ago seeking permission to retain the five orangutans at Nandankanan. The cubs were rescued from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore district on September 8.

After their rescue, the orangutans were shifted to Nandankanan, where they have been quarantined in a temperature-controlled room and are gradually being acclimatised to the local environment, an official said.