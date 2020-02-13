Odisha government announces a commission for backward classes

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a Commission for Backward Classes in the state, which BJP called “long overdue”.

The Commission will be chaired by former judge of Orissa High Court Rahunath Biswal, while IAS officer Veer Vikram Yadav has been nominated as member secretary. The announcement of a commission has come on the heels of the BJD’s demand that the Centre carries out an enumeration of OBCs in the Census.

In 2017, the Odisha High Court, citing the Indra Sawhney and M Nagaraj judgments, ruled that it “approved the order passed by the (Odisha Administrative) Tribunal wherein the decision of the Government to extend the benefit of reservation from 11.25% to 27% has been held to be illegal, since it has exceeded to 50% limit taking together the reservation of SC and ST category”.

The order effectively quashed the state government’s Odisha Reservation of Posts and Services for Socially and Economically Backward Classes Act 2008, which had provisioned 27 per cent OBC quota and had brought overall reservation in jobs to 65.75 per cent.

In Odisha, Scheduled Tribes can already avail up to 22.50 per cent reservation, while for Scheduled Castes it is 16.25 per cent, in proportion to respective populations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd