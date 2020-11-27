Odisha girl found dead: Oppn seeks minister’s ouster after couple’s immolation bid

According to the parents, the girl had gone missing from near their house on July 10. Her remains were found two weeks later.

Two days after a couple attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Assembly, Opposition parties Thursday cornered the BJD government in the House over alleged police inaction in the killing of their 5-year-old daughter. The parents have alleged that Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo shielded one of the prime suspects in the case from arrest, derailing the police investigation.

On Thursday, members of the Opposition parties including BJP and Congress intensified their demand for Sahoo’s resignation, twice forcing the adjournment of the Assembly.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi said that they are not satisfied with the decision to transfer the case to the Crime Branch as the minister could still influence the investigation.

Sahoo Thursday said he welcomes a fresh probe in the matter.

The statement came even as an audio-clip of a purported conversation between the minister and the sarpanch from the girl’s village, in the aftermath of the suicide attempt by the parents, spread on social media. In the clip, a voice alleged to be Sahoo’s is heard chiding the sarpanch for “instigating” the parents.

