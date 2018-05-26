President appoints Governors for Odisha, Mizoram

Ganeshi Lal. (File photo) Ganeshi Lal. (File photo)

The President on Friday appointed Governors to two poll-bound states, Mizoram and Odisha. BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and Prof Ganeshi Lal will take over as Governor of Mizoram and Odisha, respectively.

Rajasekharan will succeed Lt General Nirbhay Sharma (retd) as Governor of Mizoram. Sharma completes his tenure on May 28. A hardline Hindutva face, Rajasekharan was appointed chief of BJP’s Kerala unit in December 2015. His removal from the post came as a surprise as the party in the state is facing a bitter fight from both the CPI(M) and the Congress in a by-election scheduled for May 28.

BJP sources said the party’s national leadership was not happy with Rajasekharan’s performance, as the state BJP unit had not been able to achieve much in terms of electoral gains or expansion of the party’s support base.

Lal will fill the vacancy left by S C Jamir, who completed his tenure as Odisha Govenor on March 21.

Since then, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was holding additional charge of Odisha. A senior BJP leader from Haryana, Lal was the president of BJP’s national disciplinary committee. He has also been president of Haryana BJP unit, and an MLA and minister in the state.

