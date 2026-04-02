Days after she set herself on fire amid ‘harassment by male friend’, Odisha woman succumbs to burns

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A 20-year-old woman from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who set herself on fire over mental and physical harassment by her male friend, succumbed on Thursday to burn injuries while undergoing treatment.
Police said the woman set herself on fire on March 28 in her house, suffering 60% burns. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later moved to a medical college hospital.
According to police, the incident took place one day after she lodged a rape complaint against a man with whom she had been in a relationship since 2022. Police said she had been scheduled to give her formal statement before a magistrate on the day she set fire to herself.
The Ganjam SP told The Indian Express that police arrested the man on charges of rape and seized evidence.
According to the woman’s family members, the accused had allegedly been harassing her physically and mentally after she approached him for marriage. The accused also allegedly threatened that he would publicise intimate images.
Officers said that as per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the woman was under pressure from the family regarding marriage and also due to alleged harassment by her male friend. “We are investigating the matter, considering various aspects. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause that led her to take the extreme step,” said a police officer.
The officer, who is part of the probe, said they are recording statements of family members and villagers to understand details of the case.
The investigation also revealed that the girl had attempted to take her own life on two previous occasions in 2023, officers said.
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