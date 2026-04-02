Days after she set herself on fire amid ‘harassment by male friend’, Odisha woman succumbs to burns

Police said the woman set herself on fire on March 28 in her house, suffering 60% burns.

A 20-year-old woman from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who set herself on fire over mental and physical harassment by her male friend, succumbed on Thursday to burn injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Police said the woman set herself on fire on March 28 in her house, suffering 60% burns. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later moved to a medical college hospital.

According to police, the incident took place one day after she lodged a rape complaint against a man with whom she had been in a relationship since 2022. Police said she had been scheduled to give her formal statement before a magistrate on the day she set fire to herself.