12 missing after landslide in Odisha’s Ganjam; rain-related death toll rises to four

At least 12 people have gone missing after a landslide triggered by torrential rain under the influence of Cyclone Arnab struck a hilltop hamlet in Odisha’s rain-battered Ganjam district. Officials said the search operation had been intensified to trace the missing persons.

The incident occurred on Friday at Gidipabali village under Bhanjanagar block, located on a hilltop along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border, officials said.

“The hamlet had a total population of 26, of whom 13 people were relocated following heavy rainfall. After the landslide struck the hamlet, we received reports that 13 people were still missing. So far, one person has been rescued alive and taken to a relief shelter.