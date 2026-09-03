They sold Sambalpuri saree online. Then Odisha police found Ganja inside its folds

Police arrested seven men and seized 113 kg of ganja hidden in the saree boxes as they were on their way to the nearest logistics centre. (Express photo)

It looked like a legitimate business when a group of individuals, earlier this year, registered with a leading e-commerce platform to sell their products. The hero product was the iconic Sambalpuri saree known for its double Ikat tie and dye technique and symbolic motifs.

Orders came in from different parts of the country, parcels went out and nothing seemed unusual for months until recently when the Balangir police in Odisha received a tip-off on what lay within the folds of the saree.

On Wednesday, police arrested seven men and seized 113 kg of ganja hidden in the saree boxes as they were on their way to the nearest logistics centre. Police said two of the arrested persons were masterminds of the operation that had tapped into a loophole in the e-commerce business: The consignments not being scanned for their contents before being shipped out for delivery.