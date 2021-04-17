Odisha gangster, who had fled from custody, held in Telangana

The Telangana police were provided with all details, police sources said. He was intercepted in Sangareddy district while was moving on a bike. (Representational)

Six days after escaping from police custody while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, dreaded gangster S K Hyder was arrested from Telangana in a joint operation by Odisha and Telangana police. He was produced before a magistrate in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Hyder was convicted in at least two murder cases and was serving life imprisonment. He was lodged in Circle Jail, Sambalpur and was in jail for the last 16 years. He had fled while undergoing treatment in police custody from SCB Medical College in Cuttack on April 10.

The Telangana police were provided with all details, police sources said. He was intercepted in Sangareddy district while was moving on a bike.

His aide Shamsuddin, also a native of Odisha, who provided him shelter in Hyderabad, was also arrested.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Hyder fled to Hyderabad in a car. “He was constantly on the move and changing his location. Based on intel inputs our team left for Telangana two days ago,” Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi said.