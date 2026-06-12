From KG to PG, Odisha government announces ‘free and universal’ education

Officials said the decision is likely to benefit more than 10 lakh students. (File Photo)

Students taking admission in government colleges and universities in Odisha will no longer have to pay fees, with the state government announcing that education will be “free and universal”.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level (“KG to PG”) as the BJP government completed two years in office.

“Probably Odisha is the first state in the country to make such a provision in the education sector. It will immensely benefit the scholars especially the economically backward section,” Majhi said.

Officials said the decision is likely to benefit more than 10 lakh students.

Education up to Class 10 is already free in Odisha. The new measure is expected to help students who struggle to pursue higher education because of financial constraints.