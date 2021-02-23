Odisha focus on agri, health, MSMEs

The total investment for Agriculture and Allied sector from budgetary and off-budget sources would be about Rs 20,000 crore, Pujari said.

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari Monday presented the state Budget for 2021-22, with a thrust on agriculture, healthcare, industries, livelihood and heritage and tourism development.

“We propose a larger budgetary outlay of Rs.1,70,000 crore for 2021-22 which includes an outlay of Rs 85,000 crore for administrative expenditure, Rs 75,000 crore for programme expenditure, Rs 3,050 crore for Disaster Response, and Rs 6,950 crore for transfer to local bodies and development authorities. Besides, we propose to invest about Rs 8,000 crore from off-budget resources like OMBADC, DMF, State PSUs etc to supplement the budgetary outlay. The capital outlay in 2021-22 is Rs 25,788 crore, which is about 4.4 per cent of GSDP,” Pujari said in his budget speech.

The budget for 2021-22 was presented through the National e-Vidhan Application. Pujari said the initiative would reduce printing of about 1.5 crore pages of paper and save about 2,000 large trees.

The total investment for Agriculture and Allied sector from budgetary and off-budget sources would be about Rs 20,000 crore, Pujari said, emphasising that this sector contributes around 21 per cent to the Gross State Value Added as per the advance estimates of 2020-21.

With a sum of Rs 9,164 crore, the public healthcare sector saw a jump of 19 per cent budgetary allocation. “The outbreak of the pandemic and its management affirm our belief that providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and keeping a workforce of medical professionals and trained health workers always in a state of readiness to deal with such unprecedented public health emergencies,” Pujari said.

With special emphasis on MSMEs this year, Rs 465 crore has been allocated to promote the sector, a jump of 86 per cent in allocation over the previous year. A special Covid package of around Rs 289 crore to support MSMEs in the wake of the pandemic’s impact was already in place.

To address distress migration from affected blocks in the state amid the pandemic, a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore has been allocated to facilitate timely payment of wages under MGNREGA.

Heritage Conservation and Tourism development has also received a major boost with a 25 per cent increase in the allocation to tourism department.