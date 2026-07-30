Rivers in spate, administration on ‘high alert’ as Odisha reels under floods

Heavy rain has inundated parts of north Odisha, with nearly two lakh people being evacuated as authorities warn of a medium-range flood in the Mahanadi basin.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarJul 30, 2026 10:19 PM IST
A temple remains submerged in floodwater in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed due to the flood situation. (PTI Photo)A temple remains submerged in floodwater in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed due to the flood situation. (PTI Photo)
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Over seven lakh people have been affected as floods triggered by heavy rainfall wreak havoc in several north Odisha districts.

Officials said the situation continues to be grim in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, with the administration on its toes to manage the crisis. Authorities said nearly two lakh people are being evacuated.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that although water levels are receding in several north Odisha districts, most rivers are still flowing above the danger mark.

The state government has said the situation is under control. But with the floods causing widespread damage, it is also preparing to pay what Pujari described as “adequate compensation” to those affected.

Meanwhile, with the Mahanadi still in spate, the prospect of a medium-range flood looms over districts such as Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda and Nayagarh as authorities prepare to release nearly 9 lakh cusecs of floodwater at Mundali in Cuttack.

“Protecting every life in the flood situation is our utmost priority. From rescue to relief, the administration, Odisha Fire Services, and all partner organizations are engaged in continuous service through coordinated efforts. Our government is firmly committed to providing swift assistance to every affected family and restoring normalcy to everyday life,” CM Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X.

The state government said it has been constantly monitoring the situation.

“The administration is on high alert and the leave of all officials in the flood-affected districts has been cancelled,” said Pujari.

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Officials said adequate numbers of National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services teams had been deployed in low-lying areas to assist with rescue and relief operations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

 

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