Rivers in spate, administration on ‘high alert’ as Odisha reels under floods

A temple remains submerged in floodwater in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed due to the flood situation. (PTI Photo)

Over seven lakh people have been affected as floods triggered by heavy rainfall wreak havoc in several north Odisha districts.

Officials said the situation continues to be grim in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, with the administration on its toes to manage the crisis. Authorities said nearly two lakh people are being evacuated.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that although water levels are receding in several north Odisha districts, most rivers are still flowing above the danger mark.

The state government has said the situation is under control. But with the floods causing widespread damage, it is also preparing to pay what Pujari described as “adequate compensation” to those affected.