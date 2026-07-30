Odisha on high alert for flood as Mahanadi level rises; over 6 lakh hit

A temple remains submerged in floodwater in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed due to the flood situation. (PTI Photo)

Odisha remains on high alert over flood threats in the northern districts. Rising levels in the Mahanadi prompted authorities to prepare for a possible flood in the downstream regions. The flood situation has impacted more than six lakh people; over 1.65 lakh were evacuated from the worst hit regions.

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Meanwhile, rising water levels in the Mahanadi have emerged as a major concern, prompting authorities to alert districts along the river basin after heavy rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Officials said water from the Tel, Ib and Jira tributaries are further increasing the Mahanadi’s water level. Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout said discharge at Mundali near Cuttack could increase from around eight lakh cusecs on Thursday morning to nearly nine lakh cusecs by evening, potentially leading to a medium flood.