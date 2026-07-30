Odisha on high alert for flood as Mahanadi level rises; over 6 lakh hit

Odisha remains on high alert over flood threats in the northern districts. Rising levels in the Mahanadi prompted authorities to prepare for a possible flood in the downstream regions. The flood situation has impacted more than six lakh people; over 1.65 lakh were evacuated from the worst hit regions.
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Meanwhile, rising water levels in the Mahanadi have emerged as a major concern, prompting authorities to alert districts along the river basin after heavy rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Officials said water from the Tel, Ib and Jira tributaries are further increasing the Mahanadi’s water level. Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout said discharge at Mundali near Cuttack could increase from around eight lakh cusecs on Thursday morning to nearly nine lakh cusecs by evening, potentially leading to a medium flood.
The Odisha Government continues to monitor the flood situation round the clock, with rescue and relief operations in full swing.
NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services teams have been deployed across vulnerable areas.#Odisha #Floods #DisasterResponse #NDRF @NDRFHQ #PBSHABD pic.twitter.com/ChlJdq79Iy
— PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) July 30, 2026
At Hirakud Dam, the reservoir level stood at 620 feet against its full capacity of 630 feet. While only two gates are currently releasing water downstream, officials said additional gates may be opened if inflows continue to rise.
In Jajpur district, the situation deteriorated overnight after two breaches developed in the embankment of the Kani river, a tributary of the Baitarani, inundating fresh areas and marooning several villages across three blocks.
Although water levels in some north Odisha rivers have begun receding, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said they remain above the danger mark. He further said that all officials in flood-hit districts have been directed to stay on duty and all leaves have been cancelled.
As a precaution, schools and anganwadi centres have been closed in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi districts in view of the flood situation and the India Meteorological Department’s rainfall forecast.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was continuously monitoring the situation and had instructed district collectors to remain fully alert and ensure relief reaches every affected family. In a post on X, he said the Special Relief Commissioner was coordinating with district administrations and appealed to people not to panic and to cooperate with local authorities.
Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also urged people to rely only on official information, avoid rumours and support ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said rainfall intensity is expected to reduce on Thursday, though light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in several districts.