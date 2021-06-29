Odisha flags vaccine shortage, urges for urgent supply

Since 16th January 2021, Odisha has administered 1.14 crore doses of vaccines to citizens and maintained a negative wastage of 3% with a saving of 2.9 lakh doses.

With COVID-19 cases yet to subside in the state, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday flagged vaccine shortage in the state and requested the Centre for urgent supply of additional 6 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the state to manage vaccination sessions.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Das said that the present stock of vaccines will run out by Tuesday making it difficult for Odisha to carry out further vaccination sessions from Wednesday.

“As per allocation for June (2nd fortnight), Odisha received 13,78,310 doses of Covishield vaccine which has been distributed to all districts. As of today, Odisha has a stock of 3.38 lakh doses of Covishleld, which will be utilised within two days. From Tuesday onwards there will be stock out of Covishield in the State and conduct of vaccination session will not be possible in the state after that,” the letter stated.

Das in his letter also mentioned that since 16th January 2021, Odisha has administered 1.14 crore doses of vaccines to citizens and maintained a negative wastage of 3% with a saving of 2.9 lakh doses. Since the change in central policy on vaccination which was brought into effect from June 21, Odisha is vaccinating an average of 3 lakh citizens per day. Odisha at present has the capacity to vaccinate 3.5 lath citizens per day.

“Vaccine pre-positioning should be done in advance, so as to prevent any event of stock-out in the Stale and help plan sessions and mobilize beneficiaries in advance,” Das said. With the target in mind, Odisha has asked to allocate an additional 6 lath doses of Covishield vaccine to Odisha for the month of June.