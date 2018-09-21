Odisha: FIR against CM Naveen Patnaik for ‘flying over’ Chilika lake

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. has been named in the FIR. (Express Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. has been named in the FIR. (Express Photo)

Days after a helicopter flown by former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda was seized by police for its alleged attempt to land on Odisha’s Chilika lake, an FIR was registered Friday against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and four senior BJD leaders for allegedly flying over the lake.

The FIR against the Odisha CM was lodged by Convenor of Jansachetana Nagarika Mancha Priyadarshan Pattnaik at Arakhuda Marine Police Station. The FIR also names Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and MLA Sanjay Das Burma.

“Chilika is our Mother, law is same for everyone. If Panda has committed a mistake by flying his chopper over Chilika, so has the CM and the state government,” the complainant said to the press. “This (FIR) is political gimmickry and mischief, such interests will soon be exposed.”

Earlier, Panda’s helicopter was seized Monday following an FIR for an attempted landing on Saturday, the former Kendrapara MP was flying the chopper across a stretch of coastal Odisha up to Konark. The police had also sealed the hangar where the R-44 helicopter, operated by Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), was parked.

The FIR against Panda, filed by an official with the Chilika Development Authority, said the chopper attempted to land on Chilika, which is a “no-flying eco-sensitive zone”. In response, Panda had tweeted, “lake not on the list of no-fly zones. Also, boss (Naveen Patnaik) flew there (earlier)”.

