Odisha farmers spend sleepless nights as fertiliser shortage fears grow

DAP supply is affected this year, the agriculture department has also suggested that the Centre is giving emphasis to the use of complex fertilisers as a substitute for DAP. (File Photo)

With the monsoon setting in and kharif sowing operations gathering pace across Odisha, concerns over the availability of urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) are mounting among farmers.

Amid fears of an impending shortage, anxious farmers spent sleepless nights outside cooperative societies to get fertilisers in districts like Bargarh and Sundargarh, two major agrarian districts where the kharif season starts earlier than in coastal districts. There are also allegations of black marketing, with farmers claiming that nearly 40 percent of the total supply is being diverted.

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The state government, however, claimed there was no shortage of fertilisers. Authorities also warned of a crackdown on hoarding and black marketing.