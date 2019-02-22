Odisha farmer outfit calls bandh for ‘price, prestige and pension’

The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), a farmers’ platform, observed a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Thursday to demand “price, prestige and pension” for farmers in Odisha.

Advertising

The bandh, supported “in principle” by both Congress and BJP, was observed in Bhubaneswar, Behrampur, Koraput and Bhadrak among other places. There were no major incidents of violence, but passengers were stranded at Biju Patnaik Airport and various bus and train stations.

State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik tweeted: “Odisha Congress & I support the farmers of Odisha who have come on roads today, raising voice against the anti-farmers policies of CM… The farmers of our state today need the Guarantee of Congress and not the hoodwinking of BJD.”

Odisha BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya tweeted: “If #kalia addressed issues of the farmers which @Naveen_Odisha claims, why the farmers of Odisha discontented then?”

Advertising

Speaking at a KALIA event in Bargarh, CM Naveen Patnaik said, “Some people have called for a bandh today. But no one can put a bandh on KALIA.”