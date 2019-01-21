Toggle Menu
Odisha: Expelled Congress leader claims nexus between Rahul, CM Naveen Patnaikhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/odisha-expelled-cong-leader-claims-nexus-between-rahul-cm-naveen-patnaik-5547624/

Odisha: Expelled Congress leader claims nexus between Rahul, CM Naveen Patnaik

“Rahul Gandhi’s decision is that Odisha should continue to be ruled by the Patnaiks. There is a mahagathbandhan between Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik,” Srikant Jena alleged.

Rahul gandhi, naveen patnaik, congress president, odisha cm, rahul gandhi naveen patnaik nexus, Srikant Jena, mahagathbandhan, odisha news, indian express
In a press conference Sunday, former union minister Srikant Jena targeted Rahul, Naveen Patnaik,

A day after the Congress expelled him, former union minister Srikant Jena alleged a “mahagathbandhan” between Rahul Gandhi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a press conference Sunday, Jena targeted Rahul, Naveen Patnaik, state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik, and his brother Soumya Ranjan. “Rahul Gandhi’s decision is that Odisha should continue to be ruled by the Patnaiks. There is a mahagathbandhan between Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik,” he alleged.

“…On January 25, I will give certain facts. The full country will know what Rahul Gandhi is and what he is protecting,” he said.

Jena said, “Congress did not have the culture of supporting mining mafia earlier and betraying the poor people of Odisha. Rahul Gandhi is the first person in charge of Congress who has come down to this level. I had never imagined the great grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru will stoop to this level.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Muslims in Jammu feeling vulnerable, says Mehbooba
2 BJP ally JD(U) to oppose Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, send team to Assam to back protest
3 Ram Madhav: After polls, BJP will form govt in J&K ‘with friends’