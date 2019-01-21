Odisha: Expelled Congress leader claims nexus between Rahul, CM Naveen Patnaik

A day after the Congress expelled him, former union minister Srikant Jena alleged a “mahagathbandhan” between Rahul Gandhi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In a press conference Sunday, Jena targeted Rahul, Naveen Patnaik, state Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik, and his brother Soumya Ranjan. “Rahul Gandhi’s decision is that Odisha should continue to be ruled by the Patnaiks. There is a mahagathbandhan between Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik,” he alleged.

“…On January 25, I will give certain facts. The full country will know what Rahul Gandhi is and what he is protecting,” he said.

Jena said, “Congress did not have the culture of supporting mining mafia earlier and betraying the poor people of Odisha. Rahul Gandhi is the first person in charge of Congress who has come down to this level. I had never imagined the great grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru will stoop to this level.”