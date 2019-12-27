Odisha ex-MP caught on camera asking supporters to ‘set fire’ to things during bandh

Pradeep Majhi said the protest was against lack of progress in investigation of a case of rape and murder in the district. Pradeep Majhi said the protest was against lack of progress in investigation of a case of rape and murder in the district.

Congress leader from Odisha and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi was captured on camera giving instructions to his supporters over the phone “to be ready for directions to set fire” to things during a bandh in the area on Thursday.

Majhi said the protest was against lack of progress in investigation of a case of rape and murder in the district.

Not denying having made the call, the Congress leader told media, “I believe in non-violence. We have always protested for people’s safety and rights; sat on hunger strikes. But we have not received justice”. Majhi was referring to the rape and murder of a tribal girl, believed to be a minor, in Nabarangpur district earlier this month. He also asked the government to release the postmortem report.

Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu said, “Postmortem report cannot be released since it is part of the probe. Perpetrators will be apprehended.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App