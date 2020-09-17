Odisha: Enraged over being tortured, two minor sons kill mother

The sons hit her with an iron rod and then gagged her with a polythene bag.

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor sons in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneshwar, the police said on Thursday. She was allegedly hit with an iron rod and then gagged with a polythene bag suffocating her to death.

Her sons, aged 12 and 15 have been apprehended, the police said. As per preliminary investigations by the police, the minor boys were enraged as their mother used to thrash them in a drunken state. On Wednesday night as well, the mother had reached home in an inebriated state and thrashed her sons over a petty issue. In a fit of rage, the sons attacked her, the police said.

They then moved the body to the bathroom and fled from their house with their pet dog. On Thursday morning they informed the building security guard over the phone that a person had barged into their house and killed their mother. Following this, when the guard along with other members of the building reached the flat, they found it locked from outside and informed the police.

The police on examining the house recovered her body from the bathroom of the apartment. “The minor boys have admitted to their crime and they will be sent to a correctional home. The murder weapon has been recovered from the house and further investigations are being carried out,” said Umashankar Dash, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

The father who works in Rourkela has been informed, the police said. The woman lived with her sons alone in the apartment where they had moved in three months ago. The body has been sent for post mortem.

