Odisha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Will BJP be able to make a dent in BJD’s fortress?

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Online LIVE Updates: Both the saffron party and the grand old party do see scope for adding to their strength in Parliament from the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, of which 20 were won last time by BJD.

Odisha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Can the BJP breach the BJD bulwark and make further inroads into the state? Counting of votes for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in Odisha has begun and will be held at 63 different centres across the state amidst tight security. While incumbent Naveen Patnaik will hope for a fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister, the BJP and the Congress will bank on anti-incumbency against 19 years of BJD rule. Both the saffron party and the grand old party do see scope for adding to their strength in Parliament from the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, of which 20 were won last time by BJD.

Anti-incumbency is very strong in the state and corruption is another major issue with the BJP reviving the case of chit fund scams. The saffron party has on several occasions targeted some BJD leaders by name.

Besides, Odisha’s tribal population, which is around 23 per cent, is a crucial segment of voters.Polling was held in 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in four different phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won a single parliamentary seat of the 21 in Odisha and 10 of the 147 assembly seats.

Counting of votes begins in Odisha

The counting of votes begin across Lok Sabha constituencies.

Counting of votes to begin in Odisha

Welcome to our live blog! The counting of votes for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 146 Assembly segments in Odisha is set to begin at 8 am today at 63 different centres across the state amidst tight security. While incumbent Naveen Patnaik is hoping for a fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister, the BJP and the Congress is banking on anti-incumbency against 19 years of BJD rule. Stay tuned to our live blog for all latest updates.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

Odisha will hold Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls on May 23, Thursday. While Naveen Patnaik will hope for a fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister, the BJP and the Congress will bank on anti-incumbency against 19 years of BJD rule. Both the saffron party and the grand old party do see scope for adding to their strength in Parliament from the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, of which 20 were won last time by BJD. Meanwhile, PCC president Niranjan Patnaik Wednesday conceded that the Congress will not only not be (rpt not) able to form a government in the state on its own but may even lose its opposition status. Patnaik's statement indicates that BJP will take its place in the BJD-ruled state, which led senior Congress leaders to openly blame the party's state leadership for the situation.

