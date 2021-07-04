Odisha: Driven to poverty amid pandemic, man kills wife, daughter; hangs self

The deceased were identified as Lokanath Pal, wife Kalpana (50), and their daughter Madhusmtia (20).

A 55-year-old man attacked his wife and daughter, leading to their death within hours, and subsequently hanged himself on learning about their death at his home in Jota Chandpatana, in Odisha’s coastal Jagatsinghpur district, early Saturday, the police said.

According to police, local residents have said that Loknath worked as a mason and was out of work since the pandemic hit last year. The family was under huge financial constraints.

Kalpana was paralytic and Madhusmita had enrolled in college this year. Police said that from preliminary probe it appears Loknath faced trouble fending for his wife’s treatment and managing everyday affairs without any source of income.

“As per our preliminary investigations, on Saturday morning the couple had an altercation over expenses. In the spur of the moment, Loknath attacked his wife and daughter with a sharp edged weapon,” a police officer said.



Loknath then asked villagers to take the duo to the hospital, police said. Madhusmita died while undergoing treatment at the District Health Headquarters in Jagatsinghpur, while Kalpana succumbed to injuries on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the police said.

On learning about their death, Loknath reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan at home.

The case’s investigating officer Pravat Sahoo said, “We have registered an FIR under charges of murder and a case of accidental death and are investigating all possible angles. Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of financial constraints in the family but we are investigating other angles as well, including property dispute.”

Loknath’s elder son had severed ties with him five years ago after marrying a woman of his choice and lives in Bhubaneswar, the police said.