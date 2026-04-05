Odisha doubles SC, ST quota in medical, engineering seats

The new reservation policy will also be applied for courses such as veterinary science, ayurveda, homeopathy, agriculture and allied sciences, architecture, planning, cinematic art and technology and similar courses, said the chief minister.

The number of seats reserved for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) students in medical, engineering, higher and technical education courses has almost been doubled in Odisha, with the state government making major changes in the reservation policy.

In a late-night cabinet decision Saturday, the BJP government in Odisha increased reservation of seats in medical, engineering, and other higher/technical education courses in Odisha. It also approved reservation of seats in these courses for students belonging to backward classes.

According to officials, seats reserved for ST students will increase from 12 percent to 22.50 percent, and for SC students from 8 percent to 16.25 percent. The reservation has been allowed in accordance with their population size in the state, said an official.