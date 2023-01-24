Odisha disaster management authority, Mizoram fire station bag central award

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and the Lunglei Fire Station in Mizoram have been selected for a central award for their excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday.

The Narendra Modi government has instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

For 2023, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) in Mizoram have been selected for the award in the institutional category, according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry. The award is announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.