scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Odisha disaster management authority, Mizoram fire station bag central award

The Narendra Modi government has instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and the Lunglei Fire Station in Mizoram have been selected for a central award for their excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday.

The Narendra Modi government has instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

For 2023, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) in Mizoram have been selected for the award in the institutional category, according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry. The award is announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:09 IST
Next Story

Funds meant to promote Hindi in South ‘misused’, CBI registers FIR

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close