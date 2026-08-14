Stalemate over Odisha police chief, state offers temporary fix

Senior IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra to hold additional charge as DGP and head of the police force from August 16. Odisha’s incumbent DGP YB Khurania will retire on Sunday. (Express Photo/ Enhanced with AI)

Amid a legal stalemate over the selection of Odisha’s new Director General of Police (DGP), the state government on Friday assigned senior IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra to hold additional charge as DGP and head of the police force from August 16. Odisha’s incumbent DGP YB Khurania will retire on Sunday.

This comes as the Supreme Court continues to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the state’s selection process, saying it violated a landmark court ruling.

Mishra, a 1993-batch IPS officer currently serving as DG, CID and Crime Branch, will head the state’s police force until the appointment of a full-time DGP. A native of Bihar, Mishra also has less than three months of service left as he retires in November. The state government has to assign additional charge to a senior officer to head the police force.