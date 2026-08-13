Suspense over Odisha’s next police chief as Supreme Court halts UPSC selection meeting till August 18

The Odisha government on Monday promoted two additional director-general (ADG)-rank officers -- Sanjeeb Panda and Yeshwant Jethwa, both 1994-batch officers -- to the director general of police (DGP) rank. (Representative Image)

Suspense over Odisha’s next police chief continues as the Supreme Court Thursday got the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) assurance that the meeting to finalise three names for DGP will not be convened till August 18, when the court will consider a petition challenging the selection process in the state. This comes after a Public Interest Litigation challenged the state’s selection process, saying it violated a landmark court ruling.

The UPSC was scheduled to hold its meeting Thursday to finalise a panel of three names from which the state government will pick one for the next police chief.

The Odisha government has started the process of appointing the new DGP as it has allowed incumbent police chief YB Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, to retire from government service with effect from August 16.