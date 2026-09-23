Identifying weak areas, manning emergency hotlines: How Odisha braces for deep depression

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and heavy rain to very heavy rain in the state’s Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri as the deep depression passes close to Andhra Pradesh’s Kalingapatnam village by Wednesday night. (@Indiametdept/X)

Identifying vulnerable areas for potential evacuation, closing schools, keeping shelters on standby, and manning emergency hotlines – that’s how Odisha is now preparing as a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and heavy rain to very heavy rain in the state’s Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri as the deep depression passes close to Andhra Pradesh’s Kalingapatnam village by Wednesday night.

Other districts that continue to see heavy rain are Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh, prompting authorities to put all these areas on high alert.