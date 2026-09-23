Identifying weak areas, manning emergency hotlines: How Odisha braces for deep depression

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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Identifying vulnerable areas for potential evacuation, closing schools, keeping shelters on standby, and manning emergency hotlines – that’s how Odisha is now preparing as a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and heavy rain to very heavy rain in the state’s Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri as the deep depression passes close to Andhra Pradesh’s Kalingapatnam village by Wednesday night.
Other districts that continue to see heavy rain are Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh, prompting authorities to put all these areas on high alert.
“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds (wind speed reaching up to 50-60 kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts,” one IMD official said.
The met department has warned of localised flooding in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. The rainfall may also trigger landslides, mudslides, landslips and land subsidence, while communication lines are expected to be affected.
As the state braces itself, reports of mudslides and damage to trees have already been reported from districts such as Ganjam and Gajapati.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed his administration to evacuate people to safer ground. According to Odisha’s revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari, at least 33 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in various districts while nine teams are on standby.
Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea, while schools and anganwadis have closed down in 12 districts, with authorities receiving instructions to keep emergency lines functional and manned 24×7.
Authorities have also been asked to identify vulnerable areas and keep shelters stocked with food and other essentials, while multiple fire service teams have been kept on standby with life boats and jackets, officials said.
The water resources department has been asked to monitor water levels in major rivers and reservoirs, inspect vulnerable embankments, and coordinate with district authorities regarding release of water wherever required, officials said.