A rare sighting has put Odisha’s Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on alert, after a Royal Bengal Tiger was captured on camera traps and also spotted by a patrolling team on Monday.

The development marks a significant milestone for Debrigarh, which has earlier been identified by the state government as a potential habitat for the proposed translocation of two big cats from central India.

Authorities said surveillance has been stepped up across Debrigarh, with patrolling teams maintaining round-the-clock monitoring to track the tiger’s movement and ensure its safety.

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Confirming sighting of the big cat in Debrigarh, divisional forest officer of Hirakud Wildlife Division Anshu Pragyan Das said the tiger is suspected to have entered the sanctuary through Dechuan-Lakhanpur forest corridor. The pugmarks traced by forest officials indicate that the animal may have strayed into Odisha from Chhattisgarh, which shares a border with Debrigarh.