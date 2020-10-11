Odisha: Day after birthday bash, BJP MP’s office sealed

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi protesting against the sealing of her office on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@AprajitaSarangi)

The office of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi was sealed on Friday for violating Covid-19 norms after a video emerged of the BJP leader celebrating her October 8 birthday with nearly 100 women in attendance.

The Odisha Home Minister has also written to Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, apprising him of Sarangi’s violating Covid-19 norms.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police personnel sealed Sarangi’s office for 15 days.

Deputy Zonal Commissioner Rabi Narayan Jethy, who led the team said, “…there was a large gathering and many people were not seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing during the celebration. All those who were present will be tested for Covid-19 and the building will be sanitised. We have asked for a list of those in attendance at the celebration by Friday.”

Meanwhile, in his letter to Union minister Rai, Odisha Home Minister Dibyashankar Mishra wrote: “I would not have brought this to your notice had this been the first occasion where the Honourable MP has blatantly violated Covid guidelines. Despite repeated advisories, warnings and booking in at least three cases.. .there is no improvement in behaviour.” Sarangi accused the ruling BJD in the state of “vindictive politics”.

