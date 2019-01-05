Odisha Dalit girl ‘sold, married off’ to Haryana man

A Dalit teenage girl from Odisha is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana’s Bhiwani town after she reportedly jumped from the first floor of a house there. The girl has told police that she jumped because she wanted to escape from the house, where she was confined illegally by a man twice her age who had allegedly “bought” her by paying Rs 2 lakh to her uncle two months ago.

Bhiwani SP Ganga Ram Punia Friday said they have arrested a factory worker and his mother on the basis of the girl’s complaint. “The girl told us she is 15 years old, but we are verifying her age. We have informed her father in Odisha,” said Punia.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the girl jumped from the factory worker’s house on Wednesday. A neighbour informed police about her and she was admitted to a hospital. She told police that her uncle had brought her to Bhiwani on the pretext of meeting a relative and allegedly married her to the worker. His family claimed that a formal marriage had taken place.