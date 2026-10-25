Odisha Cyclone Live Updates: Odisha activates disaster teams as cyclone nears October 28 landfall

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo chaired a review meeting on cyclone preparedness at Krushi Bhawan (Photo/ANI)

The Odisha government activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery on Saturday (Oct 24) after a well-marked low-pressure area intensified into a depression. The system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by the forenoon of October 28.

“It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually re-curve west-northwestwards over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25. Continuing to move in the same direction, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Story continues below this ad President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit postponed amid cyclone alert President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from October 28 was also postponed due to the possibility of the cyclonic storm, officials said. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews cyclone preparedness Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state’s cyclone preparedness and directed officials to ensure zero casualties, drawing on lessons from previous cyclones. Citing India Meteorological Department inputs, he said the storm was more likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Live Updates Oct 25, 2026 09:21 AM IST President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit postponed amid cyclone alert President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from October 28 was also postponed due to the possibility of the cyclonic storm, officials said. Oct 25, 2026 09:03 AM IST Odisha activates disaster preparedness as cyclone threat looms by Oct 28 The Odisha government activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery on Saturday (Oct 24) after a well-marked low-pressure area intensified into a depression. The system is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by the forenoon of October 28. "It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually re-curve west-northwestwards over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25. Continuing to move in the same direction, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28," the IMD said.

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