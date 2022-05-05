Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea could develop into low pressure area: IMD

The cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and its neighbouring area could develop into a low pressure area by May 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday. The weather system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the next 48 hours (by May 8), it added.

If the system further intensifies into a storm by May 10, it will be named “Cyclone Asani”, a name given by Sri Lanka. A northwestwards movement of the winds may increase the chances of the eastern coast of India getting affected.

Also Read | From Tauktae to Yaas: How tropical cyclones are named

However, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Wednesday said, “As of today, we have not made any forecast regarding landfall of the system and probable area to be affected.”

Mohapatra also said it was too early to speak about a cyclone. “The IMD is closely monitoring the development taking place in the South Andaman Sea. We will be able to make a prediction (about cyclone) only after the low pressure is formed,” he said, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked district collectors to remain alert for the next four days. Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra Wednesday held a review meeting to assess the state’s preparedness. “We are fully prepared to tackle any kind of natural disaster that may take place due to a cyclone. Necessary orders have been issued to all the concerned officials. However, it has not yet been confirmed which direction the cyclone will take. Its path will be known within the next three days,” Mohapatra said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the coming days as squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

— With inputs from PTI