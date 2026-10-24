Odisha on high alert as cyclone threat looms; schools, colleges shut in five districts

With a depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in southern districts; 60 ODRAF, 17 NDRF and 225 fire service teams put on alert.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi, Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Citing IMD inputs, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the cyclone was more likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. (Representative Image)Citing IMD inputs, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the cyclone was more likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. (Representative Image)
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Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five southern Odisha districts bordering Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on October 28 and 29 as a brewing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal prompts the state to step up preparedness. The administration is on high alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in several districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression on Saturday and a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning and move west-northwest towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall expected by Wednesday morning. The exact landfall location is yet to be determined.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, the Odisha government said. Several coastal districts are also likely to receive rainfall from October 27.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparedness and directed officials to ensure zero casualties, drawing on the state’s experience in handling previous cyclones. Citing IMD inputs, he said the cyclone was more likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Also Read | India’s east coast may soon see Arnab, the year’s first cyclone

Collectors in other coastal districts have been authorised to decide on school closures based on the evolving situation. They have also been directed to identify vulnerable areas and keep cyclone and flood shelters ready for evacuations, with special priority given to shifting patients and pregnant women to health centres.

At least 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 225 fire service teams have been put on alert for deployment in likely affected districts to assist with rescue and relief operations.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, while health centres in vulnerable areas have been directed to ensure adequate stocks of anti-snake venom, medicines and medical kits.

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Engineering departments have been asked to prepare for immediate restoration work, including clearing roads blocked by fallen trees. With the harvesting season approaching, Majhi has also asked officials to alert farmers and raise awareness about harvesting and safely storing their crops.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, authorities are on alert but have yet to order closures or evacuations, officials said.

“Under its [the depression’s] influence, widespread rainfall is likely to commence from Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds will prevail along the coastline,” Prakhar Jain, MD of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, said.

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Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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