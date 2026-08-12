Woman gang-raped, friend thrashed after six men intercept car in Odisha’s Cuttack

The accused waylaid the car in which the victim and her friend were travelling, forced the duo to stop the vehicle, thrashed the man before gang-raping the woman. (Credits: Pexels)

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of at least six men after the car in which she was travelling with a friend was stopped late on Tuesday night in Odisha‘s Cuttack district, said police.

The incident occurred on Cuttack-Chandbali road when the victim and her male friend were travelling from Bhubaneswar to Kendrapada.

Police said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the accused waylaid the car in which the victim and her friend were travelling, forced the duo to stop the vehicle, thrashed the man before gang-raping the woman.

The group then fled the spot.