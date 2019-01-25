Odisha: Curfew in Kendrapara after altercation between two communities

Police on Thursday imposed curfew in Odisha’s Kendrapara town following an altercation between members of two communities the previous day.

Advertising

On Wednesday evening, an altercation broke out between two communities over the use of the local government school grounds for a function to pay tribute to freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai. Police had imposed Section 144 the same day to prevent any escalation.

“On Thursday, we imposed a curfew after we came to know a few shops had been burnt,” said a senior member of Kendrapara district administration.

Police sources said that while “the situation is under control”, the curfew is expected to continue till 8 am Friday. A senior police officer told The Indian Express over phone, “Members of a local forum on Wednesday decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji and Veer Surendra Sai…We asked them not to do so because the school authorities had not granted permission in writing,”

Advertising

“Nevertheless, some people erected a stage on the ground and members of another community who live near the ground objected. Before things could spill out of hand, the police reached the spot.”