Odisha’s cannabis conundrum: Mafias keep planting weed on unused govt land

During the 2025-26 crop season, the Odisha police, as part of a drive, destroyed illicit cannabis cultivation on 36,508 acres of land in these six districts. Of the total area, 6,632 acres were either government or revenue land. (Pic: Wikimedia commons)

Vast stretches of unused government and revenue land in inaccessible and remote locations in Odisha’s hinterlands have fallen prey to illegal cultivation of cannabis, or ganja, by the mafia and unscrupulous elements.

As per official records, such illegal encroachment is rampant in six districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh and Gajapati.

During the 2025-26 crop season, the Odisha police, as part of a drive, destroyed illicit cannabis cultivation on 36,508 acres of land in these six districts. Of the total area, 6,632 acres were either government or revenue land.

The state’s Revenue Department has asked the Collectors of these districts to sensitise the field-level functionaries to maintain continuous vigil over land parcels where illegal cannabis cultivation had been earlier detected or destroyed.