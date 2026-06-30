Fake celebration, drug-laced sweets: How couple stole gold from their jeweller landlord in Odisha

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
More than four years after a jeweller’s home in Odisha’s Malkangiri town was allegedly burgled of around 700 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash, police have arrested a couple from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, where they had allegedly been living under assumed identities. The couple earlier lived in Malkangiri, in a house they rented from the jeweller.
The accused, identified as Madasu John Paul and Inturi Aruna, both from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, were brought to Malkangiri on transit remand on Monday. Police said Paul is a habitual offender with previous criminal antecedents.
According to police, the couple rented a house adjoining the jewellery shop owned by Subash Patil in 2020 after introducing themselves as husband and wife under the names Jagdish and Archana. Patil, 41, has been running the jewellery shop for the past 12 years.
“The accused approached Patil seeking accommodation with the intention of targeting his jewellery shop. After renting the adjacent house, they gradually gained the confidence of the landlord and his family while waiting for an opportunity to commit the theft,” Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil said.
Celebration
Police alleged that on the night of March 1, 2021, Paul told Patil and neighbours that he had secured a job and that his wife was pregnant. To celebrate, the couple allegedly distributed sweets laced with sedatives to Patil, his family members and neighbours.
After the victims lost consciousness, the accused allegedly cut open a window using a gas cutter, entered Patil’s house and decamped with around 700 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash before fleeing, police said.
Based on Patil’s complaint the following day, Malkangiri police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Arrest from Kanyakumari
“We conducted raids at several locations but were initially unsuccessful. Since we had the identities of both accused, we continued the technical investigation to trace them. After confirming that they were in Kanyakumari, a police team arrested them,” the SP said.
A senior police officer said the couple had been living under different identities and were traced through technical surveillance with the assistance of the cyber cell.
Police said they recovered around 200 grams of melted gold and seized two country-made pistols, nine live rounds of ammunition, two weighing machines, a laptop and a motorcycle from the accused.
The investigation is continuing, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen gold ornaments, police said.