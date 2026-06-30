Fake celebration, drug-laced sweets: How couple stole gold from their jeweller landlord in Odisha

The accused allegedly cut open a window using a gas cutter, entered the victim's house and decamped with around 700 gram of gold ornaments. (Express photo)

More than four years after a jeweller’s home in Odisha’s Malkangiri town was allegedly burgled of around 700 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash, police have arrested a couple from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, where they had allegedly been living under assumed identities. The couple earlier lived in Malkangiri, in a house they rented from the jeweller.

The accused, identified as Madasu John Paul and Inturi Aruna, both from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, were brought to Malkangiri on transit remand on Monday. Police said Paul is a habitual offender with previous criminal antecedents.

Inturi Aruna and Madasu John Paul reportedly rented a house beside the jewellery shop. (Express photo) Inturi Aruna and Madasu John Paul reportedly rented a house beside the jewellery shop. (Express photo)

According to police, the couple rented a house adjoining the jewellery shop owned by Subash Patil in 2020 after introducing themselves as husband and wife under the names Jagdish and Archana. Patil, 41, has been running the jewellery shop for the past 12 years.