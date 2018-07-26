Odisha cops probe alleged gangster Tito’s links with officials

While the ruling BJD has sought a CBI probe, the BJP has alleged that he has links with senior BJD leaders. (Photo for representation purpose) While the ruling BJD has sought a CBI probe, the BJP has alleged that he has links with senior BJD leaders. (Photo for representation purpose)

An alleged gangster’s links with state government officials are under probe after it was found that two petrol pumps were registered in his wife’s name through violation of allotment guidelines, the Odisha Police said on Wednesday.

Syed Usman Ali alias Tito of Kendrapara was on Wednesday produced in a local court on charges of tender fixing. He was arrested in June.

While the ruling BJD has sought a CBI probe, the BJP has alleged that he has links with senior BJD leaders.

A Special Task Force of the Odisha Police has been raiding premises believed to be run by Tito, arresting several of his associates across the state.

The probe took a turn after it was revealed that two Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) retail outlets, in Kendrapara and Paradip, were registered in the name of Tito’s wife by violating allotment guidelines.

“On enquiry, IOCL has found retail outlets were commissioned in violation of guidelines… IOCL has referred the matter to CBI for investigation,” the IOCL in a press release last week said.

Demanding a CBI probe, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb said, “This reveals (Union minister) Dharmendra Pradhan’s links with crime syndicate.”

The BJP alleged that Tito expanded his empire under the tutelage of senior BJD politicians from Kendrapara, such as former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

