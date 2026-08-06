Odisha constable lynching: 11 named in chargesheet

Soumya Ranjan Swain was beaten to death after the motorcycle he was riding pillion collided with a scooter in the Balianta area near the state capital. (File photo)

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday named 11 people in the preliminary chargesheet in the lynching of a 32-year-old railway police constable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

The 767-page chargesheet was filed before a local court in Bhubaneswar under Sections 103(1) (murder), 191(2), 191(3) (rioting), 189(4), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“It has been based on substantial oral, documentary, scientific, and other corroborative evidence collected during the course of the investigation,” one officer from the Crime Branch said.

Twenty people were arrested in the case, with a Crime Branch officer saying there wasn’t sufficient evidence against the remaining nine accused to establish their active participation in the assault.