Odisha constable lynching: 11 named in chargesheet

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
- Tags:
- mob lynching
- Odisha
The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday named 11 people in the preliminary chargesheet in the lynching of a 32-year-old railway police constable on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.
The 767-page chargesheet was filed before a local court in Bhubaneswar under Sections 103(1) (murder), 191(2), 191(3) (rioting), 189(4), 190 (unlawful assembly), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
“It has been based on substantial oral, documentary, scientific, and other corroborative evidence collected during the course of the investigation,” one officer from the Crime Branch said.
Twenty people were arrested in the case, with a Crime Branch officer saying there wasn’t sufficient evidence against the remaining nine accused to establish their active participation in the assault.
But the Crime Branch said the investigation continued. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining identified persons involved in the incident and collect further evidence,” read an official statement. “Supplementary chargesheets, if warranted by further evidence, will be submitted before the competent court in accordance with law.”
The GRP constable — Soumya Ranjan Swain — was beaten to death after the motorcycle he was riding pillion collided with a scooter in the Balianta area near the state capital. The two women riding the scooter accused Swain of trying to sexually assault them, prompting a mob to tie him to a pole and brutally assault him.
The constable’s family, however, alleged it was a “pre-planned murder” and demanded an impartial investigation. Family members also allegedly scuffled with the police outside Balianta Police Station.