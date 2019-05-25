Toggle Menu
Odisha: Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat dies a days after being shothttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/odisha-congress-candidate-from-aska-assembly-seat-dies-a-days-after-being-shot-5748066/

Odisha: Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat dies a days after being shot

At least four motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district. Jena was admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Odisha: Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat dies a days after being shot
Alabama attack officer dead, Police officer in Alabama shot, Alabama police officer shot attack, World news Alabama officer dead, Officer dead Alabama, Shot office in Alabama, Police offers shot Alabama. (Representational Image)

Congress candidate from Aska Assembly seat in Odisha’s Ganjam district, Manoj Jena who was shot by unknown miscreants three days ago succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said on Saturday. At least four motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday evening.

After firing, the miscreants had slit the throat of Jena, police said. Jena was admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, but he succumbed his injuries on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when Jena was going to his village Nuagaon for preparation of counting of votes, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, police seized a revolver and a motorcycle, suspected to have been used by the assailants, near Golantara road, he said.

Jena contested for the first time from the Aska Assembly seat on Congress ticket. He lost the election to BJD candidate Manjula Swain.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Kolhapur, Shiv Sena’s winning candidate thanks senior Congress leader for victory
2 After poll loss, ex-Goa RSS chief Subhash Velignkar says voters backing criminal behaviour
3 After YSR Congress sweeps Andhra Pradesh, Jagan to take charge as CM on May 30