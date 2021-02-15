Odisha Congress activist dresses like Modi, asks people whether fuel prices have come down

A Congress activist dressed as PM Narendra Modi at Umerkot during the Odisha bandh. (Photo: Twitter/@INCOdisha)

A Congress activist in Odisha on Monday resorted to a unique way of protesting against fuel price rise by dressing like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and going around on a bullock cart asking people whether petrol prices have come down or not.

The protest was witnessed in Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district during the Congress’s six-hour state-wide bandh against fuel price rise.

Loudspeakers in the Congress rally blared the recorded question from an old speech of Modi and the man with white hair and beard enacted it by lip-syncing along with hand gestures. This unique way of protest amused residents of places through which the rally traversed.

The district witnessed a complete bandh as a large number of Congress workers led by former parliamentarian Pradip Majhi blocked roads.

All shops, schools and colleges were shut and vehicles remained off the roads in the district.