54 communal riots, 7 mob lynchings in Odisha since 2024: CM Majhi tables data in House amid Opp criticism

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that 54 incidents of communal riots and seven cases of mob lynchings were reported in the state since June 2024.

In a written reply to the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said the highest number of cases of communal riots, 24, were reported in Balasore district, followed by 16 cases in Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The CM said nearly 300 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots, while a chargesheet was filed in less than 50% of the cases.

The Chief Minister’s reply, however, makes no mention of the communal clash that occurred in Cuttack during Durga Puja immersion and thereafter. In October 2025, in an incident that had few precedents in the city, Cuttack saw a curfew for around three days following communal violence that started with a clash during Durga Puja immersion. Days later, members of the VHP clashed with police and indulged in vandalism and arson.