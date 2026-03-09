54 communal riots, 7 mob lynchings in Odisha since 2024: CM Majhi tables data in House amid Opp criticism

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said that 54 incidents of communal riots and seven cases of mob lynchings were reported in the state since June 2024.
In a written reply to the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said the highest number of cases of communal riots, 24, were reported in Balasore district, followed by 16 cases in Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar.
The CM said nearly 300 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots, while a chargesheet was filed in less than 50% of the cases.
The Chief Minister’s reply, however, makes no mention of the communal clash that occurred in Cuttack during Durga Puja immersion and thereafter. In October 2025, in an incident that had few precedents in the city, Cuttack saw a curfew for around three days following communal violence that started with a clash during Durga Puja immersion. Days later, members of the VHP clashed with police and indulged in vandalism and arson.
As Opposition parties targeted the government, alleging an increase in cases of hate crimes and communal clashes, the Chief Minister said steps are being taken to coordinate with different communities through peace committees under various police stations and through the local administration.
Among other steps, Majhi said the collection of intel inputs have been strengthened, and strict action is being taken against those trying to disturb peace and order in society.
In the past 20 months, half a dozen towns in Odisha have seen imposition of curfew and Internet suspension over communal incidents, including the lynching of Bengali-speaking Muslims. In most cases, the accused have been members of right-wing outfits.
Officials conceded that some cases may have gone unreported, especially when victims are daily wagers hesitant to approach police.
The Opposition has criticised the government over the alleged spread of “communal tension” in the state, where the BJP formed its first solo government in June 2024.
The National Crime Records Bureau puts the number of communal or religion-based incidents in Odisha at 10 in 2021, 44 in 2023 (pre-election year), and 15 in 2025. Data shared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament said that Odisha saw nine communal incidents in 2018 and zero in 2019.
