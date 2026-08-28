World facing fuel shortage, cut deep fried foods: Odisha diktat to colleges

“The move is also aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among the students and youths,” said an official. (AI generated image)

Cutting down on cooking oil and avoiding high-oil and deep-fried foods in hostels and canteens are among the instructions the Odisha government has issued to its colleges – a move aimed at reducing the economic burden amid rising global uncertainties.

The higher education department issued a letter to principals of all government and government-aided colleges on Friday, asking them to reduce oil usage in food for students.

Instructions have also been issued to avoid high-oil menu items like puris, vadas and bondas (aloo chops) for breakfast, reduce deep-fried food without compromising nutrition, and promote traditional ghee, mustard oil and groundnut oil over imported palm, sunflower and soyabean oil.