World facing fuel shortage, cut deep fried foods: Odisha diktat to colleges

This comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal asking Indian households to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10% to improve public health and lower the country’s reliance on imports.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarAug 28, 2026 05:20 PM IST
“The move is also aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among the students and youths,” said an official. (AI generated image)“The move is also aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among the students and youths,” said an official. (AI generated image)
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Cutting down on cooking oil and avoiding high-oil and deep-fried foods in hostels and canteens are among the instructions the Odisha government has issued to its colleges – a move aimed at reducing the economic burden amid rising global uncertainties.

The higher education department issued a letter to principals of all government and government-aided colleges on Friday, asking them to reduce oil usage in food for students.

Instructions have also been issued to avoid high-oil menu items like puris, vadas and bondas (aloo chops) for breakfast, reduce deep-fried food without compromising nutrition, and promote traditional ghee, mustard oil and groundnut oil over imported palm, sunflower and soyabean oil.

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“The world has been facing repeated supply chain disruptions and crisis since the COVID pandemic. The conflict in Ukraine also resulted in supply-side issues of food, fertiliser and fuel. The recent conflict in lran has further exacerbated this food, fuel and fertiliser crisis,” the letter read.

This comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal asking Indian households to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10% to improve public health and lower the country’s reliance on imports.

“The move is also aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among the students and youths,” said an official.

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No country is immune to the economic impact of the crisis, the letter said, adding that India too is suffering its effects.

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The letter also urged college authorities to ask volunteers associated with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Youth Red Cross to organise awareness programmes on reducing oil consumption.

Odisha has over 1,000 government colleges with a total student strength of 2.87 lakh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

 

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