Odisha CM writes to PM Modi to postpone Census and updation of NPR, state BJP leader supports

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to postpone Census and related activities in the country in light of COVID-19.

The letter stated, “Ministry of Home Affairs has issued notifications for the conduct of Census 2021 and updation of National Population Register (NPR) throughout the country. I am given to understand that the states have been given schedules to complete the first phase for House-listing, Housing Census, and updation of Population Register during 45 days…the period falling from April 1 to September 30”.

“I am apprised of the fact that about 30 lakh enumerators and supervisors in the country will be involved to collect data by visiting each household during the first phase. This has to be preceded by elaborate training, awareness campaign”, the letter states.

“All efforts of the state machinery are directed towards the containment of COVID-19. As mobilization for census and other concerned activities shall pose a great risk for field functionaries and people as well, I would rather suggest postponing the scheduled Census and related activities in the country… in the interest of people”, the letter read.

Reacting to the letter, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik, said, “There is no problem with this suggestion. I am hopeful PM will accept the proposal”.

