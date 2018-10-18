Odisha CM visits cyclone-hit districts, toll climbs to 52

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday visited Ganjam and Gajapati districts, which were worst-affected by Cyclone Titli and subsequent rain last week. The death toll due to the cyclone and rain went up to 52 on Wednesday, an official said, adding that the loss has been estimated at around Rs 2,200 crore.

“Based on local reports, the figure (death toll) stands at 52,” Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi told mediapersons, adding that 10 cases of missing persons were being investigated.

According to the district administration, Gajapati district has suffered the highest number of casualties at 39. On Tuesday, Patnaik had tweeted that his office has sanctioned Rs 102 crore as the first installment of relief for Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts. On Wednesday, the chief minister increased the compensation for families of dead persons from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. He also directed the district officials to provide houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana to those who have lost family members during the cyclone. Meanwhile, opposition parties in the state alleged the death toll was higher than 52, and said that the state government should not suppress numbers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App