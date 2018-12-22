Odisha CM skips loan waiver, declares financial aide for farmers

Sidestepping political pressure to waive farm loans in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced his Cabinet’s approval to Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, under which Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over three years, till 2020-21, for providing financial assistance to cultivators and landless agricultural labourers in the state.

Claiming that KALIA is a “progressive” scheme for “improving employment and self-employment potential (in agriculture)”, Patnaik at a press conference here slammed the Congress for demanding a farm loan waiver.

“(The) Congress demand will be a ridiculous repetition of their (state) government from 1995-1999. you will remember how the treasury was bankrupt, how salaries could not be paid, how infrastructure suffered,” Patnaik said. He claimed that loan waivers for farmers “hasn’t paid in the past. It will not pay in the future”.

Explained Eyes on state polls, parties woo farmers With around 60 per cent of Odisha’s population directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, the opposition parties in the state are trying to wooing farmers ahead of the Assembly polls. While the Congress’s Odisha unit has announced its intent to waive agriculture loans, and promised financial assistance for five years and solar pumps if voted to power, the BJP, too, has announced interest-free farm loans and complete waiver of existing farm loans. The sops promised by the Opposition have put the ruling BJD government under immense pressure to match up.

Under the KALIA scheme, which features five interventions, an amount of Rs 10,000 per family of small and marginal farmers will be provided as financial assistance for cultivation. Each family will receive Rs 5,000 respectively in the Kharif and Rabi seasons, for five cropping seasons between 2018-19 and 2021-22.

The government claimed that as the scheme was not linked to land area owned, it will “greatly benefit” sharecroppers and actual cultivators most of whom do not own much land.

The scheme also seeks to target 10 lakh landless households, especially Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes families, by supporting them with unit cost of Rs 12,500 for activities like goat rearing, mushroom cultivation, bee rearing, poultry farming and fishing.

To assist the elderly, sick and persons with disability who are unable to take up cultivation, a sum of Rs10,000 per household will also be provided annually.

The KALIA scheme also features a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh and additional personal accident coverage of the same amount for 57 lakh households. It also makes crop loans up to Rs 50,000 free of interest payment.

Hailing the scheme, BJD MP Rabindra Jena said, “Instead of waiving loans of a few farmers, as done in other states, the CM has gone much beyond to incentivise the agriculture sector and cover each dependent category”.

Earlier, listing his government’s achievements in the agriculture sector at the press conference, Patnaik had said that from a rice deficit state, Odisha had become the third largest contributor to the public distribution system.

“Bagging a record five Krushi Kalyan awards, we are the only state in the country to have doubled farmers’ incomes. In 2014, we promised an additional 10 lakh hectares of irrigation and this target will be met by March 2019,” Patnaik said.

Hours before the scheme was announced, state Food Supplies Minister Surya Narayan Patro had hinted that the state government would not announce a waiver as the “Central guidelines do not allow for a bonus for paddy over and above fixed MSP. If we do so, the Food Corporation of India will not procure additional quantity of rice and Odisha government will be responsible for any surplus”.