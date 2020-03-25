Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces four months’ advance salary for state doctors, healthcare workers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the state government will pay four months’ advance salary to doctors and healthcare workers as a gesture of appreciation for their committed service in the battle against coronavirus.

In a video clip released by the CM, he said in Odia, “Coronavirus has called upon the entire humanity. In this battle against Corona, in our first line of defence are doctors, paramedics, and (other) healthcare workers. Your sacrifice, dedication and service cannot be estimated or compared. In these difficult times, you have been working relentlessly. Me and the people of Odisha stand by you”.

With folded hands, he added, “I respect your spirit”.

“For you and your family, I announce that doctors, paramedics and all healthcare workers will be given their salaries for April, May, June and July in the month of April itself”, Patnaik announced.

“I request the general public to treat doctors and health workers with respect and do not create hurdles in their work. I have ordered the police that people who will create hurdles or disrespect the health fraternity should face action”, the CM warned.

