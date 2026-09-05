On Teachers’ Day, Odisha CM Majhi tells students: Stay off social media, focus on careers

“Education is not merely about acquiring knowledge. It’s a process of shaping human beings,” CM Charan Majhi said. (File photo)

Stay off social media and focus on careers – that’s what Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked students on Saturday as he addressed a Teachers’ Day event at a local government school.

Interacting with students of Secondary Board High School, Cuttack, on Teachers’ Day, Majhi said students should focus on building their careers.

“As students, your first responsibility is to study well, acquire skills and contribute to your own and the country’s development. This is the basic objective of our education system. Therefore, stay away from any other activities or issues that could create obstacles in building careers,” Majhi urged the students.