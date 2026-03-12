Odisha CM flags ‘ill-treatment’ of President Murmu during West Bengal visit

Expressing concern over a ‘breach of protocol’ during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to West Bengal, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Wednesday that it had “caused deep pain to many across the country.”

The Odisha chief minister, in a letter to his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, urged her to convey her “regret” to the President over the incident.

“The manner in which the Hon’ble President — herself a respected tribal woman — was treated in West Bengal has caused deep pain to many across the country,” noted Majhi, also a tribal leader belonging to the Santal community.

It further said: “This incident (disrespect to the President) has not only hurt the sentiments of millions of Adivasis, backward classes and Dalits across the country, but has also cast an avoidable shadow on the image of West Bengal, a land known for its culture, civility and respect for democratic institutions.”