Odisha: Citing traffic, locals demand razing of Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s house

Assamese writer Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s house in Sambalpur. Assamese writer Lakshminath Bezbaroa’s house in Sambalpur.

Some residents of Odisha’s Sambalpur town are demanding demolition of the home of famous Assamese writer Lakshminath Bezbaroa, claiming that the property would lead to traffic problems on a bridge across the Mahanadi river that is presently under construction.

Hundreds of local residents submitted a petition to District Collector Samarth Verma Tuesday. On Wednesday, police were deployed around the house to prevent any law and order problem.

Bezbaroa and Odia writer Fakir Mohan Senapati — also known as Utkala Byasa Kabi meaning most prolific poet —were contemporaries who made significant contribution to their respective regional literature, says Monalisa Jena, who has translated selected works of the Assamese author into Odia. Jena adds that her research reveals Senapati may have been influenced by Bezbaroa. “At any rate, both were in touch as budding writers from the same area,” she said.

In Sambalpur town, two buildings are associated with Bezbaroa. The PWD has demarcated the author’s residence which is yet to be restored. The second building, in another part of town, is currently being repaired. The governments of Odisha and Assam have each furnished a sum of Rs 50 lakh for restoration of both buildings, according to sources in the district administration.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Verma said, “The house that Bezbarua used to live in is now falling on an approach road to the second bridge over the Mahanadi. The bridge is about to be completed.”

Writer Lakhminath Bezbaroa. (Source: Wikimediacommons) Writer Lakhminath Bezbaroa. (Source: Wikimediacommons)

He added that the design of the road has been changed to accommodate the building, without causing inconvenience to traffic. “Certain sections of the civil society still feel that the building will cause traffic problems. They have presented a memorandum, which I will forward to the PWD and let them take a decision,” he said.

“He (Bezbaroa) spent a decade in Sambalpur working as a manager in a saw mill in Khetrajpur. He loved Sambalpur and built a large house on the banks of the Mahanadi, which he said helped battle his homesickness for the Bramhaputra river,” said Jena. “He wrote the poignant Ratan Munda story, which was based on the local Munda tribe,” Jena added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App